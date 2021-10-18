Israel marks 26th anniversary of Rabin's murder in host of ceremonies

Israel on Monday was to the 26th anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin with a series of ceremonies that were set to be attended by a host of high-profile Israeli officials.

Rabin was murdered in 1995 by radical right-wing activist Yigal Amir in an event that rocked Israel.

Late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin ( Photo: Michael Kremer )

A state memorial service was held 1pm at President's Residence in Jerusalem, attended by a number of high-profile officials including President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

At 3pm a memorial service will be held on Mount Herzl in memory of Yitzhak and his wife Leah Rabin, attended by Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Rabin's family.

Herzog greets Rabin family at his residence ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

A special event was set to be held in the Knesset plenum, where a host of prominent politicians, including Bennett and Gantz, where the lawmakers are set to give speeches in honor of the anniversary. The event will also be attended by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz, Transport Minister Merav Michaeli and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Prior to the event, Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy will meet Rabin's family members at his chambers along with Director General of the Knesset Gil Segal and Knesset Secretary General Yardena Meller-Horowitz.

Recently, as part of the digitization of parts of the Knesset's archive, officials scanned some 70,000 films photographed by Knesset photographer Yitzhak Harari, who worked in the parliament for four decades. Among Harari's photos is a rare footage of Yitzhak Rabin's funeral.

Dalia Rabin ( Photo: GPO/Kobi Gideon )

"Converting the footage of official and unofficial Knesset footage after Rabin's murder to digital would make them an exciting visual evidence. This project is another piece in the national memory puzzle, and it is extremely important to preserve it," said the Speaker of the Knesset.

"It is not possible to remain indifferent to these photos, even after 26 years, you can still feel the intensity of emotions that shook an entire country," added Segal.

This year, unlike others, the opposition leader won't be attending the ceremony at Mount Herzl. "According to the protocol, the opposition leader will speak at the Knesset meeting in memory of Rabin," said Netanyahu's office in response, without stating the reason for his absence.