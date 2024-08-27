Overjoyed brother celebrates hostage's rescue: 'May all families feel this joy'

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, a Bedouin Muslim Arab-Israeli and father of 11 from Rahat, was rescued after 326 days in Hamas captivity following the October 7 massacre. His family expressed their overwhelming relief and gratitude after the unexpected rescue.
"We are happy to receive this news," said his brother, Hatem. "It's better than being born again. We hope to see him in good health."
Hatem described the emotional reunion, saying, "We are tearing up. He asked about the children, and we told him they are all fine. After 11 months, he's thinner, but he's alive. We hope this joy will come to all the hostages' families."
Another brother confirmed that Farhan walked off the helicopter on his own. Family friend Mazen Ibn Siam added, "Farhan had his 52nd birthday in captivity. He was kidnapped alive despite rumors of his death. After 326 days, we are overjoyed to have him back."
Alkadi's cousin Fathi said excitedly, "It's a good feeling. We're asking to see him, we don't believe it yet, we've been waiting for something for 11 months. We were surprised when they said he was released and we're waiting for him."
Faiz, another family member, said: "We received the happy news that Farhan came out healthy, God willing, and I now want to enter Soroka to update on his condition and hug him. It's so hard, I'm excited. We don't know the circumstances of the rescue. His brother received a message from the army that Farhan is safe and sound, and immediately my brother told me that his brother is in the north, so I will probably arrive before him, so we will be updated on his condition. It is so exciting! There are no words. Our hearts beat with much excitement!"
Farhan was abducted by Hamas from Kibbutz Magen, where he worked as a security guard. His rescue was carried out by elite IDF commando units and the Shin Bet. He was reported in good condition and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the operation: "The IDF and Shin Bet successfully rescued Farhan from deep within Gaza and brought him home. This operation is part of our ongoing commitment to bring all our hostages back." So far, eight hostages have been rescued, with 108 still in Hamas captivity.