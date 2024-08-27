Overjoyed brother celebrates hostage's rescue: 'May all families feel this joy'

Hatem described the emotional reunion, saying, "We are tearing up. He asked about the children, and we told him they are all fine. After 11 months, he's thinner, but he's alive. We hope this joy will come to all the hostages' families."

Hatem described the emotional reunion, saying, "We are tearing up. He asked about the children, and we told him they are all fine. After 11 months, he's thinner, but he's alive. We hope this joy will come to all the hostages' families."

Hatem described the emotional reunion, saying, "We are tearing up. He asked about the children, and we told him they are all fine. After 11 months, he's thinner, but he's alive. We hope this joy will come to all the hostages' families."

Another brother confirmed that Farhan walked off the helicopter on his own. Family friend Mazen Ibn Siam added, "Farhan had his 52nd birthday in captivity. He was kidnapped alive despite rumors of his death. After 326 days, we are overjoyed to have him back."

Another brother confirmed that Farhan walked off the helicopter on his own. Family friend Mazen Ibn Siam added, "Farhan had his 52nd birthday in captivity. He was kidnapped alive despite rumors of his death. After 326 days, we are overjoyed to have him back."

Another brother confirmed that Farhan walked off the helicopter on his own. Family friend Mazen Ibn Siam added, "Farhan had his 52nd birthday in captivity. He was kidnapped alive despite rumors of his death. After 326 days, we are overjoyed to have him back."

Alkadi's cousin Fathi said excitedly, "It's a good feeling. We're asking to see him, we don't believe it yet, we've been waiting for something for 11 months. We were surprised when they said he was released and we're waiting for him."

Alkadi's cousin Fathi said excitedly, "It's a good feeling. We're asking to see him, we don't believe it yet, we've been waiting for something for 11 months. We were surprised when they said he was released and we're waiting for him."

Alkadi's cousin Fathi said excitedly, "It's a good feeling. We're asking to see him, we don't believe it yet, we've been waiting for something for 11 months. We were surprised when they said he was released and we're waiting for him."