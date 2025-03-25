'Hamas must go': Gazans demand an end to war in protest

Hundreds of Palestinian residents of northern Gaza protested on Tuesday, calling for an end to the war. This was the first time that civilians came out in an organized demonstration against the Hamas narrative. Hamas has called for resilience and for Gazans to cling to their land.

The protestors held up signs reading "End the war now," and "Hamas, out, Hamas must go." One protester said the residents of the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya were peaceful. We demand peace and security and not to be governed at gunpoint," he said.

"We will decide who will rule over us," he said. Hamas terrorists arrived at the scene to break up the demonstration.

A local activist who opposes Hamas called on Gazans to leave their phones at home and come out to protest. "Show the real voice of Gaza," he said in a Telegram post, adding he hoped people in other parts of the Strip would do the same and demand an end to the war.