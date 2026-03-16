Young recruits prepare to join IDF, saying war strengthens sense of mission

Teenagers preparing to enlist in the IDF say the war that began with the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack has deepened their sense of responsibility as a new round of recruits begins service this month.

Rom, an 18-year-old from Ra’anana who is set to enlist at the end of March as a combat soldier in the Nahal Brigade, said the story of two fallen officers has guided him in the months leading up to his draft.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

“The story of Chen and Ariel accompanies me every day,” he said, referring to Maj. Chen Bochris and Maj. Ariel Ben Moshe, close friends who were killed in battles on Oct. 7.

Rom spent the past six months at Mechinat Achim, a pre-military academy in Tzohar founded by the brothers of the two officers. Such academies, known as mechinot, prepare young people for military service through leadership training, physical challenges and community service.

“Many times during the day I think about what they would do in situations I find myself in,” Rom said. “Even now, when I have free time before enlistment, I try to understand what Ariel and Chen would choose to do — to use the time well.”

The program included overnight marches, physical training and group living designed to prepare participants for the demands of service.

“We were educated to act and to think about others,” Rom said. “Less ‘what will I get,’ and more ‘how can I contribute.’”

Rom is one of dozens of recruits expected to enlist this month as the military resumes draft procedures at the Tel Hashomer recruitment center near Tel Aviv after a temporary suspension during recent operations.

Enlistments are currently taking place under modified conditions. Families are not permitted to accompany recruits and the number of people present at the induction center is limited.

New recruits will join units including search-and-rescue forces, border infantry, combat intelligence collection and air defense, beginning training while fighting continues.

During the first 10 days of the war, several training programs scheduled for March were frozen, including certain basic training cycles and volunteer enlistments. The draft of ultra-Orthodox recruits has been postponed until mid-April, while other programs were moved to the end of the March enlistment cycle as the military prioritized combat roles.

Rom said he sees service as a privilege rather than an obligation.

“They call it mandatory service, but for me the word ‘mandatory’ doesn’t really connect — especially now,” he said. “Young people understand the value of combat service. Only here do 18-year-olds get the chance to be so meaningful for the country.”

Another participant in the academy, identified only as A., from Rishon LeZion, is expected to enlist in about 10 days in a commando unit.

“My father served in the army and my brother was also in a combat role,” he said. “My family encouraged me to follow that path.”

He said the academy shaped his outlook through the example of the two fallen officers.

“It’s incredible to learn through their story about excellence and humanity,” he said. “After the academy my enlistment has an additional meaning. I feel like there are people looking down on me and pushing me to do it in the best way possible.”

3 View gallery Nicole

Nicole, an 18-year-old from Netanya who is set to enlist as a combat intelligence collection soldier, said she was determined to serve in a combat role despite debate over women in such positions.

“I grew up as an athlete with strong discipline,” she said. “I knew a combat role suited me, and I wanted to give the country my maximum.”

Her father and brother both served in combat units.

“I cried from happiness when I received my assignment,” she said. “I worked hard specifically for this role.”

Since the war began, she said, motivation among young recruits has increased.

“There is a mission — to defend our land,” Nicole said. “People were killed in the war not for nothing. We are here to protect the country.”

Still, wartime conditions have changed the traditional draft-day experience.

“Now enlistment day will be without family and without gatherings,” she said. “That disappointed me. I wanted my family to walk with me to the bus and cheer me on.”

3 View gallery Maayan

Maayan, an 18-year-old from Pardesiya who enlisted Sunday as a soldier in a search-and-rescue unit, said the war and manpower shortages influenced her decision to serve in a combat role.

“I want to prove to myself and to the people around me that I’m capable,” she said. “Being a fighter is not just for boys. I can do it too.”

She said recent conflicts have highlighted the importance of search-and-rescue units, which respond to rocket strikes and other emergencies.

“Since the war began, there is a shortage of fighters,” Maayan said. “I thought that if that’s what is needed, why shouldn’t I do it.”