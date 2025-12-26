50-minute ramming and stabbing attack: victims identified as Aviv Maor, and Shimshon Mordechai

The victims of the severe combined terror attack in northern Israel on Friday have been identified as Aviv Maor, 19, from Kibbutz Ein Harod Ihud, and Shimshon Mordechai, 69, from Beit She’an.

Authorities said the terror attack unfolded over roughly 50 minutes and left two additional people wounded, one moderately and one lightly. The terrorist was an illegal Palestinian entrant from Qabatiya in northern Samaria.

6 View gallery Victims of the Jezreel Valley terror attack, Aviv Maor and Shimshon Mordechai

The rampage began in Beit She’an, where residents said the terrorist arrived by car from Kibbutz Masillot, a short drive from the city. He entered Yaakov Michalof Street and struck a 16-year-old boy, causing light injuries. According to witnesses, the terrorist then exited the vehicle holding a knife and attempted to stab the teen, who managed to escape.

Moments later, the terrorist drove at high speed onto a path designated for cyclists, where he struck Shimshon Mordechai, a city resident with disabilities. Witnesses said Mordechai was dragged by the vehicle for about 50 meters and left critically wounded. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

6 View gallery The truck used by the terrorist ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

From Beit She’an, the terrorist continued along Highway 71 toward the Ein Harod area. Near the entrance to Kibbutz Tel Yosef, he rammed a vehicle carrying Aviv Maor. After the collision, Maor fled the car, but the terrorist chased her and stabbed her to death in a nearby ditch.

“He ran into them while they were in a kibbutz vehicle,” Maor’s father said at the scene minutes after the killing. “They got out and ran. He chased her and murdered her. A terrorist took our daughter and killed her.”

6 View gallery The vehicle of the victims ( Photo: Israel Moshkovitz )

The terrorist then fled toward Afula, where his vehicle was stopped near the city. He was neutralized by a passerby at the Maonot Junction and taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

According to investigators, the terrorist had been in Israel for several days and used his employer’s vehicle to carry out the attack.

6 View gallery The scene of the terror attack ( Photo: Israel Moshkovitz )

Following the attack, IDF forces prepared for a major operation in Qabatiya, the terrorist’s hometown, located about 40 kilometers beyond the security barrier in northern Samaria. Units from Duvdevan, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion, the police’s Masada unit, the Menashe Brigade and engineering forces began preparations to encircle the village and carry out what officials described as a significant operational activity.

6 View gallery The terrorist, identified as Ahmad Abu al-Rub, 37, a resident of Qabatiya

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to act “forcefully and immediately” in Qabatiya, an area that has already seen extensive operations over the past month as part of Operation Five Stones. “Every terrorist must be located and thwarted, and terror infrastructure must be struck,” Katz said. “Anyone who aids or shelters terrorism will pay the full price.”

Police Commissioner Danny Levy arrived at the scene near Tel Yosef and said the attack was halted thanks to swift civilian action. “This was a very serious incident,” he said. “The terrorist was neutralized, and we are conducting a joint investigation with the Shin Bet. We will bring everyone involved to justice.”