IDF names soldier killed in northern Gaza blast

The IDF on Sunday identified a soldier killed in the northern Gaza Strip as Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, of Ra’anana.

The IDF on Sunday identified a soldier killed in the northern Gaza Strip as Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, of Ra’anana.

The IDF on Sunday identified a soldier killed in the northern Gaza Strip as Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, of Ra’anana.