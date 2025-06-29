IDF names soldier killed in northern Gaza blast

Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, a 401st Brigade combat engineer, was killed by an explosive device during operations in Jabaliya

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza
Fallen soldier
Jabaliya
The IDF on Sunday identified a soldier killed in the northern Gaza Strip as Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, of Ra’anana.
Rosenfeld, a member of the 401st Armored Brigade's 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, was killed when an explosive device detonated during operational activity in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, the military said.
1 View gallery
סמל ישראל נתן רוזנפלד ז"ל סמל ישראל נתן רוזנפלד ז"ל
Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld
(Photo: IDF)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
His family has been notified. No further details were immediately released.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""