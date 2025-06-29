IDF names soldier killed in northern Gaza blast

The IDF on Sunday identified a soldier killed in the northern Gaza Strip as Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, of Ra’anana.
Rosenfeld, a member of the 401st Armored Brigade's 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, was killed when an explosive device detonated during operational activity in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, the military said.
His family has been notified. No further details were immediately released.