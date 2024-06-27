Hezbollah lawmaker criticized citizens for 'going to the beach' as war rages, sparking outcry

Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc leader in Lebanon, Mohammad Raad, sparked controversy on social media when he called some Lebanese citizens "reckless" for "going to the beach and nightclubs while the south is under attack." According to Raad, those who go to the beach are destroying the country's interests.
He decried those that "want to relax, go to amusement parks and the sea and live their lives," while the south of the country is under attack.
His speech prompted criticism against him and Hezbollah on social media. Lebanese citizens were shocked to be criticized for finding time to relax amid Lebanon's hardships which include the ongoing political and economic crisis as well as the explosion in Beirut's port in 2020. They say they have the right to enjoy various activities. Some even wrote that they did not ask Hezbollah, supported by Iran, to start a war in southern Lebanon in their name.
Lebanon's Al-Jadeed network aired Raad's remarks on its X channel, prompting swift reactions from viewers. "Yes, we want to go to amusement parks and the beach. We do not want to hear sounds of fighter jets in the sky because it ruins our mood," one follower wrote. Others wrote, "Life lovers are against Raad."
Another user commented: "Parliament member Raad condemns people who visit beaches and amusement parks for supposedly ruining the country. Lebanon is an ethnically diverse country, and we strongly reject any attempt to turn it into an Islamic republic. We condemn Iranian meddling."
Lebanese journalist Nasreen Mraib wrote on a Lebanese website: "What's surprising? Is it new for Hezbollah supporters to reject the culture of life? Is it new for them to demonize everything that is not like them? Is this the first time they try to impose their own culture? Hezbollah has never been Lebanese. The organization has an Iranian culture that opposes every aspect of life and imposes its ideology on the environment."
Mocking comments against Hezbollah's senior member's statements also surfaced on social media. One user uploaded a video of someone on a water slide in a water park and wrote: "Lebanese after hearing Mohammad Raad." Another noted that she is drinking at home because "Mohammad Raad doesn't like outings."
Raad's son, Abbas Raad, a Hezbollah operative, was killed in an Israeli attack in November. Since then, he has been vocal against Israel in various events.