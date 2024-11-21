Jews from across North America share stories of renewal, resilience at Dallas confab

More than 2,500 people came together last week in Dallas for the Jewish National Fund’s annual conference, titled "We Choose Life: Rebuilding and Reimagining Israel's North and South."

The conference focused on the land and people of Israel, emphasizing a message that transcends politics—it's not about Right or Left, red or blue, but about building a brighter future for the Jewish state.

STRENGTH IN UNITY

“It’s amazing to know there are this many people who have come together with a common goal of securing Israel, dealing with obviously the issues of antisemitism and education,” said Deb Lust Zaluda, president of JNF-USA. “These are all people that share the same values as I have.”

Among the speakers were prominent Israeli leaders, including Michal Uziyahu, Mayor of Eshkol—a region ravaged by Hamas attacks—and Nisan Zeevi, Commander of the Emergency Squad in Kfar Giladi, a community under threat from Hezbollah. Both shared inspiring messages of hope and resilience.

Currently, around 65,000 Israelis remain displaced from their homes in the North. This region, where JNF-USA has invested heavily for decades, has faced relentless Hezbollah rocket fire since October 8. In response, JNF-USA has not only provided critical funding but also partnered with local communities to reimagine and rebuild a brighter future.

“Our story did not start on October 7 and for sure it did not end that day either,” said Eshkol Mayor Michal Uziyahu. “Our story is a story of light, of life and of hope.”

“Together we can - we will - make the Galilee great again,” added Nisan Zeevi, commander of the Kfar Giladi Emergency Squad.

The conference also highlighted inspiring stories from students of JNF’s Alexander Muss High School in Israel. They shared how their time at the school deepened their understanding of Judaism and strengthened their connection to the land and people of Israel. In a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, including in the United States, these young leaders expressed pride in their Jewish identity and a renewed commitment to their heritage.

“Hasbara is more important now than ever. Everyone needs to use their voice. Every person who can, should speak up,” said social media influencer Emily Austin.

The conference included a powerful performance by the Special in Uniform Band, earning a tearful standing ovation from the audience. Meanwhile, in the hallways, leaders held meetings to forge business deals and strengthen the Israel-U.S. connection.

“I came to call on all businessmen here in the United States, come and invest in Israel,” said Avi Bleshnikov, Israeli representative of Ron Lauder. “This is the right time to come and build your future in Israel.”

Zaluda added, “The work continues to be urgent. It may not be emergent, but it continues to be urgent.”

Outside the conference venue, demonstrators expressing opposition to the war and the State of Israel staged a Palestinian solidarity protest, including a street sit-in that led to several arrests. Despite the disruption, the conference continued undeterred, with attendees united in a spirit of strength and optimism for the future.