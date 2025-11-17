UN adopts US-backed Gaza plan; Hamas rejects international force as ‘party to the conflict’

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and authorizing an international stabilization force for the enclave, drawing a swift rejection from Hamas .

The resolution, which includes Trump’s 20-point plan as an annex, lays out the framework for a ceasefire, a hostage-release deal, and the creation of a transitional governance body to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction. It authorizes member states to join a Trump-led Board of Peace that would direct redevelopment and economic recovery efforts, and empowers the stabilization force to help demilitarize Gaza by decommissioning weapons and dismantling military infrastructure.

2 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi, Shutterstock )

Hamas denounced the measure, saying it fails to meet Palestinian rights and seeks to impose an international trusteeship that the terror group and other factions reject.

“Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation,” the terror group said. It added that the resolution “imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject.”

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution and signaled readiness to take part in its implementation, a shift diplomats said was key to avoiding a Russian veto. Russia and China both abstained.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists ( Photo: Reuters/ Ramadan Abed )

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said the plan “charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination,” one in which “rockets will give way to olive branches” and Gaza can rise “free from terror’s shadow.”

The resolution has fueled political tensions in Israel because it references the possibility of eventual Palestinian statehood once the Palestinian Authority completes reforms and Gaza’s redevelopment advances.