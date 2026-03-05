'More surprises ahead': IDF chief Zamir signals escalation as war enters a new phase

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Thursday said the armed forces have carried out six straight days of strikes against Iran's terror regime and warned there would be “no more equations” along Israel’s northern border as fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon develops. He said Israel would act continuously to remove threats in the north and would not relent in its goal of disarming Hezbollah.

In remarks delivered Thursday evening, Zamir said the operation against Iran was planned in secrecy by thousands of service members across the military, in close cooperation with the United States, Israel’s ally. He said the operation is unfolding at a pace set in advance.

Zamir said the opening strike, carried out Saturday morning, involved dozens of munitions dropped on three targets. He said that within 40 seconds, about 40 senior Iranian officials were killed, including what he described as the regime’s leadership, “led by the police leader Ali Khamenei.”

He said Iran’s supreme leader had made Israel’s destruction his life’s mission and had prepared a detailed plan toward that goal. Zamir said Israel’s air force has carried out about 2,500 strikes so far and dropped more than 6,000 munitions. He said Israeli pilots “within 24 hours” cleared a path to Tehran, destroyed about 80% of Iran’s air defense systems and achieved “almost absolute” air superiority over Iran.

He said that air superiority, along with what he called high-quality intelligence, has enabled Israel to strike Iran’s ballistic missiles, which he described as a direct threat to Israeli civilians. Zamir said the military had neutralized and destroyed more than 60% of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, calling it a significant achievement that reduces harm to Israel’s home front and saves lives, while stressing the threat has not been eliminated. “Every missile is deadly and poses danger,” he said.

Looking ahead, Zamir said that after completing the opening phase — which he said created air superiority and suppressed Iran’s ballistic missile array — Israel is moving to a next phase that would intensify attacks on the foundations of the Iranian government and its military capabilities. He said additional surprise moves were planned but would not be disclosed. “We will pursue our enemies — all of them — and reach them,” he said.

Zamir also emphasized coordination with the U.S. military, saying the two forces are fighting “shoulder to shoulder” based on shared interests and values. He called the cooperation “historic,” and quoted a U.S. admiral he identified as “Cooper” as saying the U.S. military and the Israeli military — which Zamir called “the two strongest armies in the world” — “control the skies” over what he described as “the world’s largest terror state.”

On the timing of the campaign, Zamir said Iran poses a danger to regional and global stability and as shown in recent days, constitutes a significant threat to Israel, regional countries and what he called “the free world.” He said delaying action would have allowed Iran to enter a “zone of immunity,” increasing the danger.