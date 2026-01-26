Attack on Iran approaching? US aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East

The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Middle East on Monday, accompanied by warships, amid growing speculation that President Donald Trump could soon order an American strike against Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The carrier strike group, which includes several destroyers under U.S. Central Command, entered the region after Trump said last week that the United States has an “armada” on the way to Iran, while expressing hope he would not need to use it.

The USS Abraham Lincoln

According to reports, the destroyers accompanying the Lincoln are equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles with ranges of about 1,500 to 2,500 kilometers, capable of striking strategic targets deep inside Iran from distant maritime zones.

The warships began moving from the Asia-Pacific region earlier this month as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated following Iran’s violent crackdown on anti-regime protests. Trump has repeatedly warned that the United States could intervene if Iran continued killing protesters and at the height of the unrest said that “help is on the way.” The protests have since subsided, reportedly after thousands were killed. Trump later said he had been told the killings had stopped and that there was currently no intention to carry out executions.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

In the past, the US military has increased its presence in the region during periods of heightened tension, often for defensive purposes. Last year, however, Washington carried out a significant buildup ahead of joint strikes with Israel on Iran’s nuclear program during what was dubbed the “12-day war.”

In addition to the carrier group, the Pentagon has moved fighter jets and air defense systems to the Middle East. The Abraham Lincoln, which had been operating in the South China Sea, changed course toward the region more than a week ago. Its strike group includes Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, each armed with Tomahawk missiles.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Brian M. Wilbur, AFP )

Over the weekend, the US military said it conducted an exercise in the region to demonstrate its ability to deploy combat air power. A senior Iranian official warned last week that Tehran would view any American attack as an “all-out war” against Iran.

On Sunday, a large billboard was erected in Tehran’s Revolution Square depicting a US aircraft carrier under attack, leaving what were portrayed as “trails of blood” forming a bleeding American flag. Alongside the image appeared the phrase in English: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”

“Our heroic soldiers are defending the State of Israel with extraordinary courage,” Netanyahu said. “The capabilities of the axis of evil are far from what they were before the war. Hamas in Gaza will be disarmed, Gaza will be demilitarized. This will happen, as our friend Trump said, either the easy way or the hard way.”

He added, “We will continue to stand alert against any threat from Iran. Any attempt by Iran to harm us will be met with a determined response. It would be a very big mistake, one mistake too many.”