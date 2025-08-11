Will pushing deeper into Gaza force Hamas to release hostages?

Israel likely decided on only a partial takeover of Gaza, rather than a full occupation, because it needs more time and hopes Hamas will return the hostages before a complete takeover becomes necessary, according to Maurice Hirsch of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

“You can't switch from one modus operandi to another with the blink of an eye,” Hirsch told ILTV. “To prepare the next onslaught would require really extensive preparation… That requires both recruiting more members from the reserves, training them again … moving the population again southwards, mobilizing the different equipment that would be needed…”

