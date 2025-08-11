Will pushing deeper into Gaza force Hamas to release hostages?

Israel likely decided on only a partial takeover of Gaza, rather than a full occupation, because it needs more time and hopes Hamas will return the hostages before a complete takeover becomes necessary, according to Maurice Hirsch of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
“You can't switch from one modus operandi to another with the blink of an eye,” Hirsch told ILTV. “To prepare the next onslaught would require really extensive preparation… That requires both recruiting more members from the reserves, training them again … moving the population again southwards, mobilizing the different equipment that would be needed…”
He said this is not something that can be done overnight.
The second factor, according to Hirsch, is that Israel wants to send a clear message to Hamas.
“Hamas has enjoyed a tremendous boost over the last few days with the declarations of France and the Brits and the Canadians, and really this growing recognition of the State of Palestine, giving them really the moral boost that they needed to dig their heels in,” Hirsch said. “Why should they ever come to a hostage deal if they're achieving their political goals, albeit at the expense of more Gazans dying? But they just don't care about the Gazans dying. They're using their deaths to delegitimize Israel around the world. So for them, it's really a win-win situation from all points of view, and it's something which Israel also needs to take into account.”
Hirsch added that it appears Israel has lost patience with another partial deal and hopes that by pushing forward with occupying more of Gaza, Hamas will surrender.
Watch the full interview: