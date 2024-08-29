As Israel's role deepens, IDF assigns senior officer to oversee Gaza relief operations

The IDF has appointed a senior officer, Brig. Gen. Elad Goren, to oversee humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza as Israel prepares for a prolonged responsibility over the region.

This marks the first time a high-ranking officer has been assigned to manage aid coordination for the two million Palestinians living under Israeli control in Gaza, nearly 11 months after the start of the war.

Goren, who previously served in the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit—a Defense Ministry unit responsible for coordinating civilian and humanitarian affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip—is expected to lead long-term strategic efforts to maintain international legitimacy for Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza while preventing a humanitarian crisis. His role parallels that of the head of the Civil Administration in the West Bank.

"This is not a temporary project; this position will be with us for years to come," a senior defense official told Ynet, dismissing the notion that Israel's involvement in Gaza will end soon, regardless of the pace of the fighting or any potential hostage deals.

While the head of the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration, a colonel, will continue to handle day-to-day tactical issues such as the transfer of humanitarian aid and infrastructure repairs, Goren will focus on broader strategic initiatives. These include coordinating large-scale operations like evacuating critically injured civilians for medical treatment abroad and preparing Gaza for the winter amid widespread infrastructure destruction.

Goren will also play a key role in any potential return of displaced Gazans to their homes in northern Gaza, should a hostage deal be reached. The plan could involve the supervised return of nearly a million displaced people through the Netzarim Corridor.









Additionally, Goren will oversee the ongoing management of the Rafah crossing, which could see the reintroduction of international oversight, similar to the arrangement in place before Israel's disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

"Dealing with Gaza will occupy us significantly in the coming years, even more than it does now," the senior defense official said, emphasizing the need to sustain military operations while mitigating international criticism.

Meanwhile, Israel's defense establishment is grappling with the challenge of ensuring that humanitarian supplies, such as food and fuel allowed into Gaza by the IDF under Cabinet orders, do not end up in the hands of Hamas. Efforts are underway to find alternative supply routes to prevent the resources from being used to support the terrorist group.

UN World Food Program suspends Gaza operations

Meanwhile, Israel faced renewed international scrutiny after the UN World Food Program (WFP) reported that one of its armored vehicles was struck by gunfire near an IDF checkpoint in the central Gaza Strip, a short distance from the Netzarim corridor. The vehicle was struck by 10 bullets in the Tuesday incident; no injuries were reported among the crew.

The WFP announced a temporary suspension of its movements across Gaza in response to the attack. The organization said the armored vehicle was part of a convoy returning from the Kerem Shalom crossing, escorting trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies. Despite being clearly marked as a UN vehicle and having received all necessary approvals from Israel, the vehicle came under fire as it approached the checkpoint. The WFP did not explicitly accuse the IDF of the shooting, and the Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

The WFP noted that while this was not the first security incident its teams have faced in Gaza, it was the first time a clearly marked UN vehicle had come under direct fire near an IDF checkpoint. "This incident is a stark reminder of the rapidly shrinking humanitarian space in Gaza, where escalating violence is severely impacting our ability to deliver life-saving aid," the WFP said, warning that the situation exacerbates the already dire humanitarian crisis, leaving fewer Palestinians with access to desperately needed food.

The organization also reported that frequent evacuation orders from the IDF have not only displaced residents but also disrupted efforts to provide them with food. "Last week, WFP lost access to its third and final operational warehouse in central Gaza, and five active WFP community kitchens were forced to close. On Sunday, evacuation orders affected our main operational center in Deir al-Balah, forcing our team to relocate for the third time since the conflict began," the WFP said.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, widow of U.S. Senator John McCain, condemned the incident, calling it "absolutely unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered WFP staff in Gaza. As last night’s events show, the current deconfliction system is failing and cannot continue. I urge Israeli authorities and all parties to the conflict to act immediately to ensure the safety and security of all aid workers in Gaza."

In response, the IDF acknowledged the report and stated that an investigation is ongoing. The army emphasized the importance of the humanitarian effort and the protection of aid workers, adding that Israel is constantly working to improve coordination and security mechanisms with aid organizations to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance within Gaza.

However, the army noted that coordinating movement requests within the coastal enclave is complex due to the nature of military operations, making the safety of aid convoys a significant challenge.