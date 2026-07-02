Watch: Heated scene at Maccabiah opening as Sara Netanyahu confronts PM

, where he delivered a celebratory speech at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, telling Jewish athletes “We are one nation and one family, with one fate, so stand proud and strong and together we will win.” But behind the scenes, according to reports, an unusual and embarrassing incident took place.

, where he delivered a celebratory speech at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, telling Jewish athletes “We are one nation and one family, with one fate, so stand proud and strong and together we will win.” But behind the scenes, according to reports, an unusual and embarrassing incident took place.