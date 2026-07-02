Watch: Heated scene at Maccabiah opening as Sara Netanyahu confronts PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife attended the festive opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games, where he delivered a celebratory speech at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, telling Jewish athletes “We are one nation and one family, with one fate, so stand proud and strong and together we will win.” But behind the scenes, according to reports, an unusual and embarrassing incident took place.
According to Channel 13 reporter Michael Shemesh, the prime minister’s wife Sara Netanyahu shouted at him and his staff during the ceremony, telling the prime minister: “Because of you I fought with people here. You made me argue with people.” She also told Netanyahu’s advisers: “You need to take care of me. Why am I not being allowed through?” Eyewitnesses said she also claimed she had been stepped on because she was not properly escorted.
Journalist Uri Misgav published footage on his Facebook account showing what appears to be part of the incident, possibly near its end. In the video, the prime minister’s wife can be seen moving uncomfortably in the VIP box and speaking to him and those around him.
According to Shemesh’s report, Sara Netanyahu’s complaints continued for several minutes in front of many attendees, and the video was filmed after the incident had partially calmed down.