Some 20 rockets fired from Lebanon; Kiryat Shmona home takes direct hit

Air raid alarm sirens blared throughout different regions of northern Israel on Sunday evening as multiple rocket salvos were fired from Lebanon. The IDF later said some 20 rockets were fired toward Israeli territory.
Following one of the rocket barrages, the IDF confirmed six launches from Lebanon targeting the northern city of Kiryat Shmona. One rocket struck a residential home, igniting a fire, but no casualties were reported.
Four firefighting crews responded to the blaze. Fire and Rescue Services confirmed fires in two buildings and were actively searching for potential trapped individuals while battling the flames. Another rocket caused property damage within the city. In response, the IDF targeted the launch sites.
Earlier, the army said it detected three rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, two of which were shot down by air defenses and another that crashed in an unpopulated area.
Earlier, Israeli forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Erez border crossing when terrorists emerged from a subterranean tunnel in northern Gaza. Several terrorists were killed and others injured in the ensuing clashes with IDF troops. Meanwhile, Israeli forces eliminated several additional terrorists in other skirmishes throughout the day.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told CNN on Sunday Iran does not want the Israel-Hamas war to "spread out" and dismissed claims directly connecting Iran to Hamas's deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli border towns, calling them "baseless."
"We always had political media and international support for Palestine. We have never denied this," he said. "This is the truth, but in relation to this operation called the Al Aqsa Storm, there was no connection to that data between Iran and this Hamas operation, not my government nor part of my country," he added, using the name given by Hamas to the murderous onslaught that killed 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians.
Hamas politburo member Mousa Abu Marzook on Sunday evening expressed gratitude to Egypt for its diplomatic efforts to mitigate Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip and voiced hope that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi would play a role in de-escalating tensions with the Israelis.
“We appreciate Egypt’s role in delaying the scenario of uprooting (the Palestinians) from the Gaza Strip,” he said as a delegation from the movement's leadership outside Gaza is expected to visit Cairo in the coming days. "The situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and President El-Sisi has the ability to bring about change."