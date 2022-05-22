Fresh Israeli bill seeks swifter action against sexually abusive schoolteachers

The Education Ministry will be allowed to suspend or lay off schoolteachers suspected of sexual misconduct, says a new bill approved Sunday by the Knesset's Ministerial Committee on Legislative Affairs.

Under the existing law, teachers who are suspected of sexually abusing students often continue teaching at the same school where they committed the alleged acts, or find their way into other educational institutions despite parents' outcry due to bureaucratic red tape.

The proposed legislation will allow an employer to suspend a teacher against whom criminal proceedings are instituted on suspicion of committing sexual offenses or violence and will be forced to fire the educator in the event they are found guilty.

MK Sharren Haskel — the chair of the Knesset's Education, Culture and Sports Committee and bill's sponsor —said that teachers who commit sexual offenses are dangerous criminals who must be behind bars.

"Today, it is difficult suspending or firing a teacher suspected of sexual offenses or sexual harassment, which means that students who have experienced trauma that will scar and accompany them throughout their lives are forced to see the same menacing face every day at school," she said.

"This is an absolutely absurd situation. My bill seeks to put an end to the double suffering students who were victimized must face, and allow the educational institution to suspend or fire the teacher who has been the subject of criminal proceedings. I will do my best to pass this important bill, and the sooner the better."