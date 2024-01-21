Baby dies in Brooklyn from radiator steam burns

An 11-month-old baby from an Orthodox Jewish family died on Friday morning after being burned by hot steam leaking from a malfunctioning radiator while he was sleeping in his family's Brooklyn apartment. The incident occurred while the mother was breastfeeding his twin siblings in another room. The malfunction is believed to be related to the building's heating system, which is required by law to be installed in the city.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Police received a 911 call for assistance at an apartment on East 14th Street in the Midwood neighborhood, just after 6 a.m., according to official sources. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the baby with severe burns. He was unresponsive and was immediately transported to Maimonides Medical Center in the city, where his death was confirmed.

2 View gallery Haredi baby dies after suffering steam burns from a malfunctioning radiator ( Photo: Screenshot )

The cause of the steam leak is under investigation. Authorities have filed a request with the New York Department of Buildings to examine a "faulty radiator causing steam to fill the bedroom," according to records.

The last inspection of the building's radiator was conducted nearly a year ago in February by Approved Oil, a Brooklyn-based company. No defects were found, according to records submitted to the Department of Buildings.

Building owner Robin Itzkowitz, as listed in the Department of Buildings records, has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The four-story brick building is located in the Midwood neighborhood, surrounded by similar apartment buildings and multi-family homes.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics from Hatzalah, a volunteer-based emergency medical service dedicated to assisting the Orthodox Jewish community, were present at the scene on Friday morning. The grieving neighbors, who knew the baby and his parents, expressed their condolences.

2 View gallery Haredi baby dies after suffering burns from radiator steam from a malfunctioning furnace ( Photo: Screenshot )

A resident who lives a floor above the family, described the heartbreaking scene when he woke up early to cries from the family's apartment. Jewish residents in the area, reflecting on the tragedy, shared concerns about the condition of their own radiators. They expressed shock and questioned how such a tragic event could occur.