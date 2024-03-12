Crowds storm northern Gaza aid airdrop

Masses of Palestinians were recorded on Tuesday afternoon converging on an aid package that landed on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. The airdrop was carried out by Morocco which for the first time joined the U.S., Jordan and a series of other countries that began airdropping aid into Gaza in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces.

Parachute humanitarian aid in the north of the Gaza Strip

In recent days, aid drops from the air have been carried out almost every day, mainly by Egypt and Jordan. Some of the aid, the Palestinians complain, lands in the sea or on the border, or falls in populated neighborhoods, which leads to attacks like the one recorded today in northern Gaza.

An aid plane drops between 8 and 10 parachutes each round, and each parachute contains up to 50 food packages. Thousands rush to those parachutes, and in Gaza this is seen as humiliation and disrespect. "Aid drops lead to the trampling of civilians and the death of dozens of them, sometimes in a frightening and tragic scene," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement several days ago.

2 View gallery An airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza ( Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP )

Last week, it was reported in the Gaza Strip that five people were killed, and more injured, after aid packages were dropped and hit them directly near the Al Fairouz Tower, west of Gaza City. In Gaza there were reports that the packages were dropped by Egypt or the U.S., but both denied failures in the transfer of aid.