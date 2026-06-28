IDF chief says 'historic' Lebanon deal made possible by military gains

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved plans Sunday for continued Israeli military operations in the security zone along the Lebanese front, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement signed with the Lebanese government, the military said.
During a visit to Northern Command, Zamir described the agreement as “historic and significant,” saying recent IDF operations in Lebanon had created the conditions that made it possible. At the same time, he warned that the coming period would determine whether the ceasefire holds.
“The agreement signed with the Lebanese government is historic and significant — the operational strength and military achievements the IDF has secured in recent months created the conditions that made it possible,” Zamir said, according to the IDF statement. “We will honor the agreement and work to ensure its success. The test now is the actions of both sides, and the coming period will shape the future.”
Zamir visited the Northern Command sector on Sunday morning together with Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, 36th Division commander, Brig. Gen. Yiftach Norkin, Operations Division head, Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram and other senior commanders.
The military said Zamir held a situational assessment in light of the changing reality on the northern front, approved continued operational plans and met with brigade commanders.
According to the IDF, troops from the 36th Division and the Commando Brigade remain in operational control of the Beaufort Ridge area, a strategic high ground in southern Lebanon. Zamir told commanders the troops had the tools and capabilities needed to continue degrading enemy forces if required.
“The security of our troops is of the highest importance,” Zamir said. “Troops from the 36th Division and our Commando Brigade maintain operational control of the Beaufort Ridge area and are equipped with all the tools and capabilities needed to degrade the enemy. All IDF capabilities are here to continue supporting you in accomplishing the mission.”
Zamir said Northern Command is now the military’s main operational focus and that the IDF is prepared to quickly resume offensive operations in Lebanon and Iran if necessary.
“The Northern Command region is now the IDF’s main operational focus,” he said. “We are prepared to rapidly resume offensive operations in both Lebanon and Iran if required.”
The IDF chief also said Hezbollah had been severely weakened and that its operatives were confined underground. He said the military remains on high alert and is prepared to carry out swift strikes if the ceasefire is violated.
“Hezbollah has been severely weakened, and its operatives are confined underground,” Zamir said. “The IDF maintains operational control of the area and remains on high alert to deliver swift and decisive strikes should the ceasefire be violated.”
Zamir thanked the brigades, the 36th Division and Northern Command for their role in the campaign and said their achievements helped bring about the agreement.
“I would like to express my deep appreciation to the brigades, the division, and the Northern Command region for their achievements and for leading the efforts that brought about this agreement,” he said.