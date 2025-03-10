Columbia’s antisemitism problem: It’s time to hold universities accountable

Columbia University is once again making headlines for anti-Israel protests, but this time, action is finally being taken.

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN ( ILTV )

Since October 7, dozens of American campuses have been overrun by Hamas-supporting mobs harassing and even physically assaulting Jewish students.

According to U.S. intelligence, many of these campus protests received foreign funding from regimes such as Iran. Hamas itself has praised students engaging in domestic terrorism and displays of anti-American hate, including burning the American flag.

This week, students at Columbia not only protested against Israel but also hung flyers stating “Death to America” and displayed photos of Yahya Sinwar. They blocked campus entrances, prevented students and faculty from attending classes, and barricaded themselves inside a Barnard College building, injuring a staff member.

Instead of immediately allowing the NYPD to arrest the protesters, the university delayed action to negotiate—a tactic it has repeatedly used, even as mobs continue to harass Jewish students and make campuses unsafe.

Now, the Trump administration is stepping in to hold universities accountable. The U.S. Department of Justice has launched investigations into 10 universities, including Columbia, for failing to protect Jewish students’ rights. Additionally, the administration announced a $400 million cut in contracts and grants to Columbia over its handling of antisemitism.

This announcement came just days after the U.S. State Department revoked the first student visa of a foreign pro-Hamas protester.

While eliminating foreign subversion on campuses is a challenge, these first steps should be a relief to all students, regardless of political stance.

Academic freedom cannot thrive where Jewish students’ civil rights are repeatedly violated by anti-American, jihad-supporting radicals.