How can the Palestinian Authority control Gaza?

If U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan moves forward to future stages, how will the Palestinian Authority control Gaza? That’s the question posed by political consultant Ahmed Khuzaie.
Speaking on a recent episode of the ILTV Podcast, filmed just before the hostage deal was announced, Khuzaie noted that with the PA isolated in the West Bank, it’s difficult to imagine a Palestinian state governed by the same body in both Gaza and Judea and Samaria.
“We have questions that have no answers to it. Now we'll go back to the numbers—if, I’m not going to say the majority, but a big chunk of the Palestinians in the West Bank are in support of Hamas, while they are ruled by the PA,” he told ILTV. If elections were held, Hamas would likely win.
“I don't want to sound pessimistic, but how would Israel even respond to that?” Khuzaie asked. “They are responding to it in Gaza. Are they going to do the same in the West Bank?”
