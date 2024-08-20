Algerian president wants to send aid for Gaza to 'rebuild what Zionists have destroyed'

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, expressing his intention to dispatch aid to the Gaza Strip. "I swear by Almighty God, let the Egyptians allow us to reach the border with Gaza," he said. "No one will evade this. I assure you the army is ready; just open the border and let our trucks in. We will construct three hospitals in 20 days, send hundreds of doctors, and assist in rebuilding what the Zionists have destroyed."

However, his remarks, at times taken out of context, were perceived as a veiled threat against Israel, igniting widespread reactions across the Arab world. The Arabic-language newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat," published in London, reported on the social media uproar his statements caused, noting the misunderstanding stemmed from an implication that he intended to dispatch troops to combat Israel.

Many online commenters discussed the president's speech, which was fundamentally about sending aid to Gaza's residents, suggesting he was calling on Egypt to "open the borders." Some commenters linked his statements to the Algerian presidential elections, while others criticized the interpretations of his words.

Egyptian journalist Ahmed Moussa clarified: "I listened several times to Tebboune's speech. He did not speak of deploying the Algerian army against Israel but rather about opening the border between Egypt and Gaza to transfer doctors to treat the wounded."

Other commenters circulated Tebboune's remarks, urging Arab armies to take immediate action to aid Palestinians. One commenter, interpreting the event incorrectly, stated: "The Algerian president said Cairo prevented Algeria from military intervention in Gaza, and its army is poised to intervene immediately if the border between Egypt and the Strip is opened." According to this commenter, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak once invited any country wishing "to liberate Jerusalem" to take action rather than just talk.

Dr. Tarek Fahmy, a political science lecturer in Cairo, told the newspaper that the timing of the statement is linked to "using the Palestinian issue in Algeria's election process." He explained that the Palestinian issue resonates with Algerian voters, who care about it "like any Arab citizen." Fahmy emphasized that Algeria's attempt to play a role in Gaza might face technical obstacles, such as a lack of communication with Israel. "Egypt is not a direct party in any arrangement related to the Strip," he noted.

Noha Bakr, also a political science lecturer, commented that the president's statements were "spontaneous, stemming from a sense of despair." She added, "Tebboune's good intentions notwithstanding, his demand for Egypt to open the Rafah Crossing indicates a lack of understanding of the situation in Gaza. Cairo hasn't closed the crossing; it merely refuses to allow movement when Israeli authorities manage it."