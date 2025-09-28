'This Yom Kippur, most Jews will pray for the hostages'

Ahead of Yom Kippur, Rabbi David Stav says this year’s fast day is less about private reflection and more about a shared national moment.

, the chief rabbi of Shoham and co-founder of Tzohar tied the mood to two years of war and the trauma of October 7.

“I believe that 80 or 90% of the Jewish people will pray this Yom Kippur for the releasing, redeeming of the hostages that are kidnapped in Gaza,” he said.

