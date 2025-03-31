U.S. judges visit Israel to confront terror, truth, and antisemitism

Earlier this month, 19 federal judges from across the United States traveled with the World Jewish Congress on a mission to Israel. On this mission, the judges were exposed to the stories of the people and communities that were heavily hit on October 7th and during the Swords of Iron War. The delegation had the chance to engage with Jewish Israelis, Arab Israelis, and Druze, learning about their stories and their incredible resilience.

WJC JUDGE DELEGATION ( ILTV )

“It is so important to educate people that have a legal understanding on what Israel is facing in international courts, locally, and just about the truth, and they have the truth to share because judges, their job is to expose the truth and uphold the law," said WJC's Sarah Friedman.

During their visit, judges were shown just how precise Israel’s actions during the war have been from a judicial perspective, allowing them to gain insights into the legal aspects.

“It’s a society that is built on the rule of law," noted Federal judge Roy Altman from Florida. "It’s a society that fought over judicial reform laws that impacted the way that democracy is constructed in this country. But at its base it’s a country of people who desperately love one another, who love life, who care for one another. We've seen unbelievable acts of resilience.”

The group toured the kibbutzim in the Gaza Envelope, witnessing the horrors of October 7th, before continuing to the Nova Music Festival site, where young dancers lost their lives in Hamas’ brutal attack.

The group also visited the northern town of Majdal Shams, hearing the stories of the Druze community that lost 12 children to Hezbollah rocket fire.

“This is much more about being a leader outside of the courtroom in the community, and being able to talk to people about these important issues, including of course antisemitism, and being moral leaders of the bar and moral leaders of the community and standing up against antisemitism. The way we would stand up against any form of hate," said Lee Rudofsky, a district judge from Arkansas.

The delegation went on to speak with Rachel and Jon Goldberg Polin, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a hostage killed in Hamas captivity, before entering Yad Vashem to witness Holocaust memory.

The judges also visited Israel’s Supreme Court, met with President Isaac Herzog, and prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The judges recounted an enriching experience as they heard stories, met key figures, and learned more about the people of Israel.

“Just tonight we were at a moshav in the south with a young woman, 19 years old, who lost her father and her sister on October 7th. And who sang for us a song not of vengeance or hatred or vindictiveness, but of love and hope for the future. That’s who these people are. They're strong, they're resilient, and they love life, and it was frankly an honor for us to be part of that," according to Altman.

“For me this trip is so emotional and so moving, even having done this 6 or 7 times already," Friedman added. "Just to see the love and support from this group. You know, this group is not entirely Jewish. I think the majority is not Jewish, and just to get that collective hug, I think I’m moved as a person just being around them.”