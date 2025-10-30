Jerusalem braces for ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protest: packed trains, heavy traffic ahead

Hours before the start of the so-called “million man protest” against mandatory military service, travel to Jerusalem on Thursday was already snarled. Israel Railways announced it will close the city’s main Navon station at 12:30 p.m. due to crowding and security concerns, warning that trains are “packed to capacity.”

The closure, made in coordination with Israel Police, comes as hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators are expected to flood the capital for the massive anti-draft rally. The station will remain closed “until the end of the protest,” officials said, citing its proximity to the event site and the need to “ensure public safety.” All other train lines will continue to operate normally.

Haredi on their way to the protest ( Video: Yonatan Cohen )

Even before the closure and the planned shutdown of Highway 1 to private vehicles, trains and buses were overwhelmed. “The trains are full, board carefully,” loudspeakers blared at Tel Aviv’s HaHagana station. “If you can’t get on, please wait — another train will follow.”

5 View gallery A train station in Jerusalem packed with ultra-Orthodox and one female soldier ( Photo: Yael Weizman Amram )

Videos posted online showed groups of ultra-Orthodox passengers on trains to Jerusalem singing: “We do not believe in the rule of the heretics, and we do not appear before their offices.”

Protesters criticized the closure of Navon station, calling it “illegitimate,” but Israel Railways said the decision was final after disagreements with police. The company said it was ready to run all scheduled services “as soon as police lift restrictions on passenger numbers and secure access to and from the station.”

5 View gallery ( Photo: Shilo Freid )

Passengers, however, expressed frustration. “This is supposedly a prayer rally, but it’s really a protest against the draft — and because of it, parents of soldiers can’t even attend their children’s graduation ceremonies,” said one commuter. Another added, “It’s a disgrace. Closing the train on a Thursday, the only day many soldiers rely on to get home, is surrendering to this public at the expense of everyone else.”

Despite the expected turnout of hundreds of thousands, only 2,000 police officers will secure the event — the same number assigned to Jerusalem’s Pride Parade, which drew about 10,000 participants.

5 View gallery Haredi men boarding the trains in Tel Aviv

The decision to close Navon station followed a sharp letter from Israel Railways management to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, obtained by Ynet. The company warned that without clear written instructions and additional security, it could not reinforce service on the Jerusalem line. Officials expressed concern that the station could not safely absorb the massive influx of passengers expected for the protest.