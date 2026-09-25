Robber gets life for binding elderly man, leaving him to suffocate

The Nazareth District Court on Thursday sentenced Mohammed Sabih, a resident of Kafr Misr in northern Israel, to life in prison after he was convicted of the aggravated murder of Abdullah Saadi, 76, from the village of Muqeible, in 2023.

The court also ordered Sabih to pay 258,000 shekels (about $85,140) in compensation to the victim’s family.

Israel Police arrested seven suspects of involvement in the murder of Abdullah Saadi in the village of Muqeible ( Photos: Israel Police )

Sabih, together with another man whose trial is still ongoing, broke into the victim’s apartment late at night, bound him with adhesive tape and wrapped the tape around his head in a way that blocked Saadi’s airways.

The two searched for the victim’s safe and stole money and jewelry. They remained in the apartment for about 50 minutes before leaving and abandoning Saadi while he was still bound, causing him to suffocate to death.

Another accomplice, Yakub “Samir” Zoabi, also a resident of Kafr Misr, was convicted of planning the robbery and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.