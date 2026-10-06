Senior Jerusalem crime figure, 13-year-old son seriously wounded in car bombing

Jerusalem crime figure Itzik Bar-Moha, 58, and his 13-year-old son were seriously wounded Tuesday morning when an explosive device detonated in their car in the capital’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

The blast occurred as Bar-Moha was taking his son to school and not far from the school building. Police said the incident was a criminally motivated assassination attempt.

Two injured after car explodes in Jerusalem

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in flames in the middle of the street moments after the explosion. “There wasn’t an explosion like this even during the war. The whole house shook,” a nearby resident said.

Jerusalem District police officers arrived at the scene, collected evidence and opened an investigation. District commander Avshalom Peled also arrived at the site.

Magen David Adom said the first report of the explosion was received at 8:17 a.m. Emergency medic Haki Har Kesef said crews arriving in large numbers found the burning vehicle with debris scattered around it.