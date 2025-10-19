Hamas says found remains of hostage, warns Israeli strikes will delay recovery efforts

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed Sunday it had located the body of one of the hostages as the Israeli Air Force and artillery struck multiple targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking the most significant military retaliation since the ceasefire began more than a week ago.

The group said it would transfer the remains “if field conditions allow,” warning that “any Zionist escalation will disrupt the searches, excavations and recovery efforts, and delay the retrieval of bodies.”

Clashes between IDF and terrorists in Rafah

The operation followed a series of attacks at around 10 a.m. near Rafah in southern Gaza, where terrorists emerged from a tunnel and fired an anti-tank missile at an engineering vehicle, followed by sniper fire at another vehicle.

A military statement said the engineers were operating “in accordance with the terms of the agreement” and that the assault represented a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a top-level security meeting and issued direct instructions to strike terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. “Following Hamas’ breach of the ceasefire, Netanyahu directed action at full strength against terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” his office said. A senior Israeli official added: “There will be an escalation in strikes, and they will be intense.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the message, saying: “Hamas will learn today, the hard way, that the IDF is determined to protect its soldiers and prevent any harm to them. We have ordered the IDF to act with force against Hamas terror targets in Gaza. Hamas will pay a heavy price for each shot and violation of the ceasefire, and if the message is not understood, the responses will become more forceful.”

According to the IDF, fighter jets and artillery struck several operational shafts and military buildings identified in the Rafah area. “The IDF has begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity,” a statement read. “These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly.”

Palestinian sources reported explosions across the Gaza Strip and said three people were killed in the city of Deir al-Balah. Gaza’s media office claims Israel has violated the ceasefire 47 times, killing 38 Palestinians and injuring 143 since the truce began.

Hamas, for its part, denied any involvement in the Rafah incident. The Al Qassam Brigades said: “We are committed to all that was agreed, including the ceasefire in all parts of the Strip. We deny any reports of incidents or battles in the Rafah area.” Another senior Hamas official accused Israel of continued violations, claiming the terrorist group had been targeted “in order to justify its crimes.”