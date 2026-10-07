‘We need your prayers’: Israeli ambassador to US says wounded son off ventilator after terror attack

At an international ceremony marking October 7, held Wednesday at the Davidson Center in Jerusalem, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter provided an update on the condition of his son, Neriya, who was wounded in a terrorist attack on Route 443 last month.
“Neriya sustained very serious head injuries. Until this morning actually, he was on a ventilator. They're slowly removing the sedation and the ventilation. He's beginning to breathe on his own, although he's not very unconscious. We don't know if that's going to be sustainable. But one thing we know for sure. That prayers matter,” he said.
“What we're battling really for our very existence. And I believe very strongly, very deeply that prayers matter, that God hears our prayers. We need your prayers. We need your support, and we appreciate that. We'll win,” added the ambassador, whose son Moshe Yedidya was killed during the war in Gaza.
During his remarks, Leiter thanked participants who came to the gathering from 117 countries for their support for the State of Israel.
Master Sgt. Neriya Leiter was seriously wounded in the terrorist attack at a checkpoint on Route 443. Leiter, a reservist and resident of the Havat Yair community in Samaria, was one of the officers in a police vehicle when a terrorist driving at high speed struck him while he was at the checkpoint. The terrorist was killed by IDF troops at the scene.
Upon Leiter’s arrival at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, the hospital said he had undergone complex brain surgery lasting several hours, along with additional treatment.
“His condition remains very serious and his life is in danger. Extensive medical teams, including surgical and intensive care teams, continue to provide Neriya with lifesaving treatment, while social workers are providing his family with sensitive, close support at all times,” the hospital said.