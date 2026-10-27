Eisenkot warns in victory speech: 'Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political purposes'

Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot declared in a speech overnight at his party's headquarters in Tel Aviv: "We made history. I stand before you deeply moved. This morning, the people of Israel went to the polls in a referendum on the leadership that will guide Israel in the coming years. Tonight, we received our answer: The public voted for change. The coalition responsible for the failures has lost the people's trust. Israeli voters voted against Benjamin Netanyahu continuing as prime minister of Israel."

Eisenkot stressed that the official results were still pending, but added: "We can already say that Netanyahu finds himself tonight facing a larger, stronger Zionist, statesmanlike majority. A clear majority among the general public, as well as among those who serve and work. A worthy leader would accept the people's vote of no confidence and announce his retirement from political life today."

Gadi Eisenkot addresses supporters ( Photo: Tal Shachar )

"With voter turnout this high, it would be a mistake to hold another election. It is our duty, my personal duty, to do everything possible to fulfill the will of the people," he continued, as supporters chanted, "The next prime minister!"

Eisenkot added: "Millions of Israelis are fed up with the culture of lies, fed up with failures, fed up with division and incitement. To the millions who voted today in favor of universal military service and new leadership, I want to promise you this: I will do everything in my power to establish a Zionist government committed to military service. My intention, and that of the Yashar! team, is to represent all Israelis."

"When I founded Yashar!, it was still a party polling in the single digits. This was the vision I had in mind. We established a party that has earned the trust of people on the right, left and center, a party offering a credible alternative government.

"I will work with my partners for change to ensure that the people's decision and wishes are translated into the swift establishment of a stable Zionist government that serves all Israeli citizens. That is the imperative of the hour and what is needed to unite the people.

"It will be a government that upholds the principles I have presented throughout this journey: recognition of the State of Israel as Jewish and democratic, commitment to the values of the Declaration of Independence, commitment to passing a universal military service law and commitment to dismantling Hamas!"

Eisenkot continued: "We will change Israel's national priorities and put the country back on track. We will bring unifying, responsible leadership and will not seek to defeat one side or another. Because we are one people, one nation that deserves a government that respects and recognizes all its members.

"The challenges ahead are enormous, in security, the economy and issues that go to the very heart of our society. Israel needs stable and responsible leadership."

The Yashar! chairman also warned against actions Netanyahu might take before the possible formation of a new government.

"Tonight, I want to address all the heads of Israel's security agencies and public service: Netanyahu is the head of a caretaker government without a mandate of public confidence. Remember that you serve the state and the interests of Israel's citizens alone. Stand firm against any attempt to challenge you. You have my unequivocal backing.

"Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political purposes.