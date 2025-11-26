White House in lockdown after two National Guard members shot

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirms guardsmen injured in shooting one block from White House; President Trump in Florida ahead of Thanksgiving

Two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed in a brief statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Noem did not provide further details on the incident or the condition of the injured personnel.
The Metropolitan Police Department reported a shooting near the White House, just one block away, but also withheld additional information as the investigation unfolded.
The White House
(Photo: Ruibo Wang/shutterstock)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.
President Donald Trump was not in Washington at the time; he is currently in Florida ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
*This is a breaking news story. Additional details to follow*
