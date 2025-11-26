White House in lockdown after two National Guard members shot

Two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed in a brief statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Noem did not provide further details on the incident or the condition of the injured personnel.
The Metropolitan Police Department reported a shooting near the White House, just one block away, but also withheld additional information as the investigation unfolded.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.
President Donald Trump was not in Washington at the time; he is currently in Florida ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
*This is a breaking news story. Additional details to follow*