Website reignites global attention to October 7 massacre

Online for only a week, the website "Hamas massacre 7.10" has already garnered over 43 million views, of which around half a million led to user engagement, delving into the site's content about the crimes committed by Hamas that fateful Saturday.

The website, showcasing Hamas crimes in vivid detail, was erected by the National Advocacy Service, and IDF spokesperson, and was launched just one day prior to the beginning of deliberations in the ICJ. Logging into the website is only possible from outside of Israel, and unlike the IDF horror movie that was already broadcast to many journalists around the world, faces in this version have been blurred.

The website is divided into three sections: The first focuses on crimes by Hamas in the Gaza border kibbutzim. The second section explores crimes within IDF bases. Lastly, the website addresses crimes during the Nova festival, where hundreds were gunned down, raped and mutilated. Each category features a curated collection of photos and videos to enhance the narrative.

The website has gained immense attention, with five specific contents becoming the most viewed. These include galleries showcasing civil communities, parties, security forces and a haunting depiction of restrained bodies. The total content views have reached 6,478,186, averaging 18.3 views per user—an impressive engagement rate. Notably, users spend an average of two minutes and 17 seconds on the site, surpassing expectations for a banner campaign.

The website has exceeded initial projections, reaching major news sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Surprisingly, it has also attracted audiences in Iran, accumulating hundreds of hits.

"Considering we've only promoted this website for three days, this campaign has excellent results," said Yuval Horowitz, who helped create the website. "The further we venture from October 7, the more important it is to remind people what started all of this, as it carries huge significance for our global legitimacy. This has to permeate to audiences who can't even believe that's what happened. We've been able to bring October 7 back into people's consciousness, making it directly accessible."

