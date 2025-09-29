IDF: Five soldiers seriously wounded in northern Gaza fighting

The IDF said Monday that five soldiers were seriously wounded during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip .

According to the IDF, the casualties include an officer from the Medical Corps, an officer from the Armored Corps and three soldiers from the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Brigade. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment and their families were notified.

In a separate announcement, the IDF and the Shin Bet security agency said a joint strike last week killed Musa Shaldan, deputy commander of Hamas’ Zeitun Battalion, in Gaza City.

The statement said Shaldan served as a company commander during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and later oversaw the launching of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory. He was also described as having taken part in hostage releases in Gaza City, including parades staged by Hamas.

The military said Shaldan directed sniper fire, explosives and anti-tank fire against Israeli troops while operating from civilian shelters, and helped plan Hamas’ combat compound in the Zeitun neighborhood. He previously served as the battalion’s intelligence officer.