Netanyahu may consider further security leadership changes after Gallant's dismissal

Following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and his replacement by Israel Katz, sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested on Tuesday that additional changes in Israel's security leadership could be forthcoming.
Netanyahu is reportedly considering replacing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar in the near future.
However, a senior official close to Netanyahu said, "We are not there yet," but did not rule out such moves down the line.
In a statement released shortly after Gallant's firing, Netanyahu said that while there had been productive cooperation in the early months of the war, significant differences in strategy had emerged between him and Gallant in recent months.
"At a time of war, full trust between the prime minister and the defense minister is critical," Netanyahu said. "Unfortunately, this trust has eroded, and attempts to bridge the gaps have failed." He noted that the differences were not only made public in an "unacceptable manner" but had also reached Israel's enemies, who had "derived great benefit" from the situation.
The prime minister announced that Foreign Minister Israel Katz will assume the role of defense minister. Gideon Sa'ar is set to take over as foreign minister.
In response to his dismissal, Gallant issued a brief statement on X, writing, "The security of the State of Israel has been and will always remain my life’s mission."
