UK moves to designate Palestine Action as terrorist group

UK lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of a measure that labels Palestine Action a terrorist group, with a ban on the group set to go into effect in the coming days.

"The ayes to the right, were 385, the noes to the left, 26. So the ayes have it, the ayes have it, unlock," said Caroline Nokes, House of Commons Deputy Speaker.

UK BANS ‘PALESTINIAN ACTION’

The action in Parliament came after two Palestine Action activists broke into Britain’s largest air base in central England, damaging two military aircraft. The group said the act was carried out to disrupt operations of weapons manufacturers supplying the Israeli army.

If the ban goes into effect, it would mark the first time in UK history that a direct action protest group has been labeled under anti-terror laws.

The move sparked protests outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street in London. The designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist group places it on par with Islamic State and al-Qaeda, making it a crime to support or belong to the group.