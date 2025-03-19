Netanyahu blasts ‘leftist Deep State’ in response to ‘Qatar-Gate’ arrests

The so-called "Qatar-Gate" affair intensified Wednesday as police detained two key suspects, fueling scrutiny over alleged financial ties between the Qatari government and employees in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
Following the arrests, the official X account of Netanyahu’s office posted a statement drawing parallels to alleged political investigations against President Donald Trump in the U.S. "In America and in Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people's will," the post read. "They won't win in either place! We stand strong together." The post was removed shortly later and reposted on Netanyahu's personal account.
Police have provided no further details on the case, citing a 30-day gag order, and Netanyahu himself has yet to comment on the detentions.
The controversy escalated after Israeli businessman Gil Birger admitted to transferring funds from a Qatari government lobbyist to Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson in Netanyahu’s office.
The revelation drew a sharp rebuke from former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who accused Netanyahu of knowingly allowing Qatari influence within his administration.
"The Prime Minister’s Office is Israel’s most sensitive security hub," Bennett said in a fiery statement. "If these actions were done knowingly, it’s outright treason. If unknowingly, it means Qatar has infiltrated Israel’s leadership."
Bennett further claimed that a senior security adviser in Netanyahu’s office was secretly paid by Qatar, saying, "Qatar, the main financial backer of Hamas, funded the security spokesman of Israel’s Prime Minister—during wartime."
Netanyahu’s office denied all allegations, calling them “baseless fake news.”
"This is a desperate attempt to fabricate a crime where none exists," a statement from his office read, rejecting claims that it facilitated illicit payments.
A sweeping gag order remains in effect, preventing the publication of critical details in the police investigation. Leading Israeli media outlets, including Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth, have petitioned for its removal, with a court hearing set for April 6 following a request from Shin Bet.
According to reports, Feldstein—who previously failed a security clearance test—was unable to receive a salary from Netanyahu’s office through official channels. Instead, he was allegedly paid indirectly through Qatari-linked funds, transferred via the Qatari government, which sent the money to lobbyist Jay Footlik; Footlik himself, who transferred funds to Israeli businessman Gil Birger; and Birger, whose company allegedly funneled the money to Feldstein.
As the scandal widens, Jonathan Urich, a close Netanyahu ally, has been accused of brokering the financial arrangement. However, his lawyer denied any involvement, stating Urich had no knowledge of Birger or any role in arranging payments.
The Attorney General’s Office has tasked Shin Bet and police with a full investigation into the extent of Qatar’s ties to Netanyahu’s administration.