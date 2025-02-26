'I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you': Yarden Bibas delivers heartbreaking eulogy

Yarden Bibas, whose wife Shiri and young sons Ariel and Kfir were murdered in Hamas captivity, delivered an emotional eulogy Wednesday, speaking of his profound grief and the shattered dreams of his family.

Read the full eulogy below:

Yarden Bibas eulogizes his wife Shiri and sons Ariel and Kfir

"Mi amor,

I remember the first time I called you Mi Amor. It was early in our relationship, and you told me to call you that only if I was absolutely sure I loved you—not to say it lightly.

So, I didn’t say it right away because I didn’t want you to think I was rushing to say I love you. But Shiri, I’ll tell you now—I already loved you then when I first said Mi Amor.

Shiri, I love you, and I will always love you!

Shiri, you are everything to me!

You are the best wife and mother,

Shiri, you are my best friend.

Yarden and Shiri Bibas

Mishmish, who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you?

Do you remember our last decision?

In the shelter, I asked you, Do we fight or surrender? You said, We fight, so I fought.

Shiri, I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. If only I had known what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have fired a shot.

I think about everything we shared, and there are so many good memories.

I remember the births of Ariel and Kfir. I remember the days we would sit at home or in a café, just the two of us, talking about everything. It was so much fun—I miss that, and I miss you so much.

Your presence is deeply missed.

I want to tell you about everything happening in the world and here in Israel.

Shiri, everyone knows us and loves us—you wouldn’t believe how surreal this madness is.

7 View gallery ( Photo: Madmon Photographer )

Shiri, people tell me they will always be by my side, but they are not you. So please, stay close to me and don’t go far.

Shiri, this is the closest I’ve been to you since October 7, and I can’t kiss or hug you—that breaks me.

Shiri, please watch over me…

Protect me from bad decisions. Protect me from harm. Protect me from myself. Protect me so I don’t sink into darkness.

Mishmish, I love you!





Chuki,

You made me a father. You made us a family.

You taught me what really matters in life and what responsibility means.

The day you were born, I grew up in an instant because of you. You taught me so much about myself, and I want to say thank you.

Yarden and Ariel Bibas

So, thank you, my love.

Ariel, I hope you are not angry at me for not being able to protect you properly, for not being there for you. I hope you know that I thought about you every single day, every single minute.

I hope you are enjoying yourself in heaven. I’m sure you’re making all the angels laugh with your jokes and impressions. I hope there are lots of butterflies for you to watch, just like you did on our picnics.

Ariel Bibas

Chuki, be careful when you come down from your cloud—don’t step on Tony…

Teach Kfir all your impressions, and make everyone laugh up there.

Ariel, I love you the most in the world, always in the world—just like you used to say to us.





Pupik,

I never thought our family could be any more perfect—and then you came along and made it even more perfect.

Yarden and Kfir Bibas

I remember your birth. I remember that in the middle of labor, the midwife suddenly stopped, and we panicked—we were afraid something was wrong. But it was just so she could tell us that we had another redhead. Mom and I laughed and cheered.

You brought even more light and happiness into our little home. You came with your sweet, infectious laughter, and I was hooked instantly!

It was impossible not to snuggle you all the time.

Kfir, I’m sorry I didn’t protect you better, but I need you to know that I love you so much, and I miss you terribly!

Kfir Bibas

I miss holding you close and hearing your giggles.

I miss our morning playtime when Mom would ask me to watch you before I left for work. I loved those little moments so much, and I miss them now more than ever.

Kfir, I love you the most in the world, always in the world!





I have so much more to tell you, but I will keep it for when we are alone."