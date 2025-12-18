Turkey troops in Gaza could limit Israel’s security options

Israel must ensure that Turkey does not send troops to Gaza because it would limit Israel’s ability to protect its border and disarm Hamas, according to Col. (res.) Itamar Yaar, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council.
“We understand that if Turkish soldiers are within Gaza, our flexibility to act and to try to stop all kinds of activities against Israel will be limited,” Yaar said. “It would mean there is a risk that Turkish soldiers, who are part of NATO, could be harmed by us, either by mistake or otherwise.”
Another challenge, he added, is that Turkey is aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, together with Qatar, and would seek to expand its influence in Gaza.
