Turkey troops in Gaza could limit Israel’s security options

Israel must ensure that Turkey does not send troops to Gaza because it would limit Israel’s ability to protect its border and disarm Hamas, according to Col. (res.) Itamar Yaar, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council.

Israel must ensure that Turkey does not send troops to Gaza because it would limit Israel’s ability to protect its border and disarm Hamas, according to Col. (res.) Itamar Yaar, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council.

Israel must ensure that Turkey does not send troops to Gaza because it would limit Israel’s ability to protect its border and disarm Hamas, according to Col. (res.) Itamar Yaar, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council.