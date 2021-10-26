Israel opens border to Lebanese agricultural workers

Israel said Monday it was opening its border to agricultural workers from neighboring Lebanon, with which it is technically at war, to pick olives.

"In light of the economic situation in Lebanon, and as a gesture of goodwill to the Lebanese people, the IDF opened the border to agricultural workers from Al Jabal, Itaron, and Balida," an Israel Defense Force statement read.

"The IDF allowed the workers to cross the Blue Line, to a certain extent, allowing them to harvest olive trees in Israeli territory," the statement added, referring to the 2000 UN-drawn demarcation line.

An army spokesman said several groups had been allowed across since October 10. The statement said the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) overseeing a buffer zone between the two states had "reported the gesture" to the Lebanese side.

Tensions had been escalating afresh between the two countries since August when Israel carried out its first airstrikes on Lebanese territory in seven years and Iran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed a direct rocket attack on Israeli soil for the first time since 2019.

In 2006, the most recent large-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah left some 1,200 Lebanese dead, mainly civilians, as well as 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

That month-long engagement ended in an UN-backed ceasefire. The neighbors last year began historic UN-brokered talks on setting their maritime border, even though the discussions are currently stymied.

Lebanon has for the past two years been mired in economic, political, and social crisis and its residents are subject to draconian banking restrictions preventing easy access to money.