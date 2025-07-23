Israelis gather on Tel Aviv beach to honor fallen heroes in emotional memorial

“I was scrolling on Instagram, just going through people’s stories, and a story popped up with a few soldiers who were killed in Gaza. I spent maybe a second or two on the story, and then I continued scrolling—because unfortunately, I’ve seen this so many times, especially in the past couple of months,” said Moshe Shear, CMO and founder of Let’s Do Something. “A couple stories later, I thought to myself: How did I just scroll past three young, innocent heroes—people younger than me—who gave their lives fighting for me, for my country, and for the Jewish people? How did I just scroll past that and continue on with my day? And how can we honor these people's memory in a more substantial way? How can we show the magnitude of loss we've experienced?”