Israelis gather on Tel Aviv beach to honor fallen heroes in emotional memorial

Israelis from across the country came together this week to show support, shed a tear, and commemorate the brave men and women who gave their lives protecting ours, in an emotional display on the Tel Aviv beach.
Each chair carried a candle and a photo of a fallen hero—an entire world lost to terror. Together with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the organization “Let’s Do Something,” known for confronting antisemitism abroad and spreading awareness about real Zionism on social media, arranged yet another massive demonstration—this time honoring fallen Israeli heroes.
“I was scrolling on Instagram, just going through people’s stories, and a story popped up with a few soldiers who were killed in Gaza. I spent maybe a second or two on the story, and then I continued scrolling—because unfortunately, I’ve seen this so many times, especially in the past couple of months,” said Moshe Shear, CMO and founder of Let’s Do Something. “A couple stories later, I thought to myself: How did I just scroll past three young, innocent heroes—people younger than me—who gave their lives fighting for me, for my country, and for the Jewish people? How did I just scroll past that and continue on with my day? And how can we honor these people's memory in a more substantial way? How can we show the magnitude of loss we've experienced?”
Let’s Do Something CEO Bucky Apisdorf told ILTV that the purpose of the event comes down to the healing process of the Israeli public. After losing a best friend in the Nova music festival massacre, one group of American Israelis turned their grief into action.
Apisdorf added that what started with sleeping bags for friends turned into one of the fastest-growing Jewish nonprofits in the world.
The memorial installation served as a reminder for grieving Israelis that community and togetherness can transform grief into action—whether intentionally or not. The memorial not only touched Israelis passing by, but also inspired unity, shared grief, and a collective commitment to those who gave their lives for ours.
“It was beyond emotional,” said Shear. “It really impacted every single person on the boardwalk—which is tens of people. It felt like everyone walking there knew someone, or had a friend or cousin here. The number of families—not that we invited, but who were just walking by—who had lost someone and came up to us…”