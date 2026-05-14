IDF deploys wire mesh nets to forces in Lebanon as Hezbollah drone threat intensifies

, the IDF has supplied wire mesh netting to forces in Lebanon. “So far, about 158,000 square meters (1.7 million square feet) of netting have been supplied to the military, while an additional procurement of roughly 188,000 square meters is underway and will arrive later,” the military said. The amount purchased so far is equivalent to the area of about 20 soccer fields.

, the IDF has supplied wire mesh netting to forces in Lebanon. “So far, about 158,000 square meters (1.7 million square feet) of netting have been supplied to the military, while an additional procurement of roughly 188,000 square meters is underway and will arrive later,” the military said. The amount purchased so far is equivalent to the area of about 20 soccer fields.