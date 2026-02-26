28 injured in two Negev crashes within an hour; bus overturns near Mitzpe Ramon

Seventeen people were injured Thursday morning when a bus overturned on its side along Route 40 between Mitzpe Ramon and Shdema, near the Ramat Eliezer memorial. The bus was carrying about 50 passengers. The driver and one passenger were moderately injured, while the others sustained light injuries.
Shortly before that crash, 11 people were hurt in a collision between a bus and a car on Route 25 near Nevatim. A 29-year-old woman was moderately injured and the rest suffered light injuries.
Following the accident south of Mitzpe Ramon, Route 40 was closed to traffic in both directions. Police forces arrived at the scene, as well as at the site of the crash on Route 25.
Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, said it received a report of the Route 40 accident at 8:47 a.m., and paramedics were dispatched to provide medical treatment. Earlier, at 8:09 a.m., it received a report of the crash near Nevatim. Paramedics evacuated all of the injured to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.
