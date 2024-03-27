Alan Dershowitz: 'Israel is no longer a bipartisan issue'

Renowned U.S. attorney and Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz told i24NEWS on Tuesday, speaking on the state of relations between Israel and the United States during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“Situation with the United States is actually much worse than it's been projected on Israeli TV and others,” Dershowitz began. “For the first time since 1948, Israel is no longer a bipartisan issue.”

Alan Dershowitz saying the terrorist organization seems to think it is winning ( I24NEWS )





“It’s become an issue of a partisan nature,” the close confidante of presidents and prime ministers said.

“Many leaders in the Democratic party, starting with the Vice President [Kamala Harris] and down to the Majority leader of the Senate [Chuck Schumer], and other senators and the Squad have turned the Democrats against Israel,” he explained.

“The Democratic actions, including not vetoing the [UN] Security Council resolution will end up costing Palestinian lives, Israeli lives, and hurting the prospects for the release of hostages,” Dershowitz describes the recent motion as a “terrible decision.”

1 View gallery US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Miriam Elster/Flash90 )

“You can know it was terrible by it being welcomed by Hamas,” he added. “Hamas applauded the American decision and applauded the United Nations Security Council decision.”

“If you’re Hamas, why make a deal with Israel because you’re getting everything you need without giving anything up,” the professor said. “This is much worse.”

“Hamas thinks it’s winning,” which he described as “weakening Israel,” and placed the blame for this on the administration of President Joe Biden.