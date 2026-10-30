Belgian geography lesson turns into anti-Israel display, Israeli embassy says

The lesson took place Wednesday, October 28, at KNMC Merksem, a Catholic high school also known in Belgium as JOMA. According to Israeli Ambassador David Saranga, activists from Antwerp for Palestine were invited by the teacher. They spoke about the Nakba and condemned Israel. In one video shared on social media, an activist can be heard saying: "Every year on May 15, we take to the streets around the world to commemorate the Nakba. We must not forget this day. We still live with the dream that one day we will return to Palestine, and to this day we see the practice of expelling Palestinians from their homes."