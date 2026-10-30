Belgian geography lesson turns into anti-Israel display, Israeli embassy says

A geography lesson at a Catholic school in Antwerp, Belgium, turned into an anti-Israel display Wednesday after a teacher invited pro-Palestinian activists to address students, according to the Israeli Embassy. The embassy strongly criticized the incident after footage posted on social media showed the classroom covered in Palestinian flags.
The lesson took place Wednesday, October 28, at KNMC Merksem, a Catholic high school also known in Belgium as JOMA. According to Israeli Ambassador David Saranga, activists from Antwerp for Palestine were invited by the teacher. They spoke about the Nakba and condemned Israel. In one video shared on social media, an activist can be heard saying: "Every year on May 15, we take to the streets around the world to commemorate the Nakba. We must not forget this day. We still live with the dream that one day we will return to Palestine, and to this day we see the practice of expelling Palestinians from their homes."
The ambassador also reported that maps were presented during the lesson claiming that the entire territory, from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River, belongs to Palestinians. The activists later claimed that "since 2023, we no longer have a map of Palestine because the situation has become even worse." Students were also taught about the Palestinian keffiyeh, which has become a symbol at antisemitic protests around the world, with the activists describing it as "a symbol of resistance."
Saranga also shared details of the incident in a post on X, writing: "This is what a 'geography lesson' looks like at a high school in Antwerp. Is teaching students to adopt a political narrative based on false historical claims part of the curriculum? Parents have the right to know when a geography classroom becomes a stage for political activism. An 'impressive' geography lesson: The line between education and activism has disappeared."
The ambassador added that he would raise the issue directly with Belgium's education minister and request an official investigation by the education inspectorate. He said he would also seek access to all the investigative materials, including an explanation of who authorized the meeting. Authorities have not said whether an investigation has been opened.