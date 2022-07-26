Israeli residents of north nab man crossing border from Lebanon

"He said he was from Haifa, but we didn't believe him," Eitan Davidi, a farmer and local official said. "We called the army and they took him for questioning."

"He said he was from Haifa, but we didn't believe him," Eitan Davidi, a farmer and local official said. "We called the army and they took him for questioning."

"He said he was from Haifa, but we didn't believe him," Eitan Davidi, a farmer and local official said. "We called the army and they took him for questioning."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on the other hand, said that the "Lebanese man was captured in a joint effort of the soldiers and the civilians."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on the other hand, said that the "Lebanese man was captured in a joint effort of the soldiers and the civilians."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on the other hand, said that the "Lebanese man was captured in a joint effort of the soldiers and the civilians."