IDF reports shooting at West Bank shepherds in Binyamin, one lightly injured

The IDF received a report Thursday morning of shooting at a group of shepherds at the Malachei HaShalom outpost in the Binyamin region of the West Bank. Magen David Adom reported that they are treating a 20-year-old wounded man, who is in a light condition, with a minor head injury. He may also have been hit by stones.
"A report was received regarding a security incident near Malachei HaShalom. The details are under review," the IDF spokesman said in a statement.
According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect is a masked man who fired a gun and fled to a Palestinian village near the outpost. IDF forces are searching the village of al-Mughayyir and blocking the entrances to it.
