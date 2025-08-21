IDF reports shooting at West Bank shepherds in Binyamin, one lightly injured

20-year-old man lightly injured at the Malachei HaShalom outpost, and the IDF received a report of shooting at shepherds in the area; Eyewitnesses said that a masked suspect fired a gun and fled to a nearby village; IDF forces are searching the area

Idan Bloemhof, Yoav Zitun|
The IDF received a report Thursday morning of shooting at a group of shepherds at the Malachei HaShalom outpost in the Binyamin region of the West Bank. Magen David Adom reported that they are treating a 20-year-old wounded man, who is in a light condition, with a minor head injury. He may also have been hit by stones.
From the scene of the shooting
(Video: Magen David Adom)

1 View gallery
זירת הירי סמוך לצומת גדעוןזירת הירי סמוך לצומת גדעון
Scene of the shooting near Gideon Junction
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
"A report was received regarding a security incident near Malachei HaShalom. The details are under review," the IDF spokesman said in a statement.
According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect is a masked man who fired a gun and fled to a Palestinian village near the outpost. IDF forces are searching the village of al-Mughayyir and blocking the entrances to it.
""