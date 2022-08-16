German chancellor rejects describing Israeli-Palestinian relations as ‘apartheid’

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin, Scholz said that despite different views on the conflict between the two sides, the term “apartheid” is not correct.

