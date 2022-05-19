IDF simulates destruction in Tel Aviv as part of drill

The IDF on Thursday, completed its second week of a large-scale exercise to prepare its forces for the event of a large scale war that could involve damage to civilian areas and wide spread rioting.
In Tel Aviv, the military simulated their response to considerable destruction, which could occur in major cities as the result of intense rocket fire.
The purpose of the military was to train for extreme scenarios, where multiple populated concentrations would be damaged while riots would breakout in mixed cities and on major roads.
"The goal was to practice complex scenarios which could occur in the future," a senior Home Front Command officer said on late Thursday.
"In the next military conflict, we could experience more frequent and intense rocket fire, especially from Hezbollah, and the potential of more racially motivated riots across the entire country, after the May riots last year," the officer said. "Therefore we must practice evacuating civilians from danger zones under fire, and be prepared for any scenario," he said.
The IDF said the military trained in 42 cities and towns, and in industrial areas across the country activating sirens in as many as 61 communities, as part of the drill.
Another senior official said that during the exercise, the military practiced its ability to connect online with local authorities, government ministries and the police, using special software
"If major roads are blocked by rioters, we are preparing a dedicated force able to address the issue and ensure traffic can continue safely," he said.
The IDF also said its Home Front Command trained in handling mass casualty events and major destruction caused by rocket fire.
The Home Front Command drill was part of a month-long military exercise that includes all branches of the IDF.