Trump keeps military option on Iran, says 'sometimes you have to' as more talks set Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that additional talks with Iran over its nuclear program are expected, as negotiations continue against the backdrop of a significant American military buildup in the region.
Speaking to reporters before departing for Texas, Trump said he was “not happy” with Iran but emphasized that he wants to reach a deal.
“I want to make a deal with Iran,” Trump said, while reiterating that Tehran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Diplomatic contacts have continued this week as Washington increases its military presence in the Middle East. Trump said he does not want to use military force against Iran, “but sometimes you have to,” without elaborating.
Oman, which has been mediating between the United States and Iran, sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to a source familiar with the matter.