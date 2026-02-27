Trump keeps military option on Iran, says 'sometimes you have to' as more talks set Friday

US president signals preference for a deal but reiterates Tehran must not obtain a nuclear weapon as Omani foreign minister meets Vice President JD Vance in Washington

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that additional talks with Iran over its nuclear program are expected, as negotiations continue against the backdrop of a significant American military buildup in the region.
Speaking to reporters before departing for Texas, Trump said he was “not happy” with Iran but emphasized that he wants to reach a deal.
1 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ נאום מצב האומה קונגרס וושינגטוןנשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ נאום מצב האומה קונגרס וושינגטון
U.S. President Donald Trump
(Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP)
“I want to make a deal with Iran,” Trump said, while reiterating that Tehran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Diplomatic contacts have continued this week as Washington increases its military presence in the Middle East. Trump said he does not want to use military force against Iran, “but sometimes you have to,” without elaborating.
Oman, which has been mediating between the United States and Iran, sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""