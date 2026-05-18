Police will begin detaining ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers - but only for half an hour

Police Commissioner Danny Levy announced a policy change in the treatment of ultra-Orthodox men who evade the IDF draft. Levy said Monday during a meeting of the police general command staff that “any deserter we encounter will be detained, a report will be transferred to the Military Police, and he will be handed over to the Military Police for further handling,” ynet has learned.

The commissioner’s decision comes after police had avoided arresting Haredi draft evaders and even instructed various districts “not to deal with it.”

Attack on IDF soldiers, in protest over the arrest of draft dodgers ( Video: Liran Tamari )

Police said the directive was given at the beginning of the month and was clarified Monday to the national command staff. According to police, when an officer encounters a deserter at random, the officer will detain him, notify the Military Police and wait with the detainee until a Military Police Criminal Investigation Division representative arrives. The representative is required to arrive within 30 minutes of the report.

Police clarified that if the Military Police representative does not arrive within that short time frame, the deserter will be released and the officer will give him a summons to report to the Military Police.

Haredi parties attacked the commissioner’s decision. “At a time when violence and crime are surging and murderers are walking freely in the streets, instead of properly addressing national security, the police are deciding to divert resources to persecute our dear Torah scholars as if they were common criminals,” the Shas party said in a statement.

Shas also blamed the attorney general, who it claimed “is leading the commissioner into a political trap whose sole purpose is to topple the government.”

Degel HaTorah Chairman and Knesset lawmaker Moshe Gafni echoed that line. “How far will the attorney general drag Israeli society into the depths? And it is the police commissioner who will be forced to confront Torah scholars, and this will be his glory,” he said.

1 View gallery Haredim protest against conscription in the IDF ( Photo: Shilo Shalom )

Efforts to draft Haredim were frozen during the war with Iran. Last month, IDF officials said there was no proactive enforcement against deserters because police were not accompanying arrests and were avoiding cooperation with the army.

“The army cannot operate in civilian space without coordination with the police,” the officials said. “The refusal of Israel Police to coordinate with us on this issue prevents enforcement.”

Meanwhile, an internal police document from the Central District obtained by ynet just one day before the outbreak of the war showed that police had determined they would not conduct proactive operations to locate IDF deserters, while instructing officers to avoid provocations and not express opinions in the field.